GlobalFoundries (GFS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.81, changing hands as high as $59.05 per share. GlobalFoundries Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.115 per share, with $72.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.