GlobalFoundries (GFS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) reported $1.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GlobalFoundries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wafer shipment volume : 595 versus 572 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 595 versus 572 estimated by four analysts on average. Net revenue- Type of goods and services- Wafer fabrication : $1.68 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net revenue- End Market- Smart Mobile Devices : $738 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $779.43 million.

: $738 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $779.43 million. Net revenue- End Market- Non wafer revenue and other : $153 million versus $186.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $153 million versus $186.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net revenue- End Market- Home and Industrial IoT : $355 million versus $354.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $355 million versus $354.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net revenue- End Market- Automotive : $414 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $355.43 million.

: $414 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $355.43 million. Net revenue- End Market- Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter: $170 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $158.58 million.

Shares of GlobalFoundries have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

