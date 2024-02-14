GlobalFoundries (GFS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Dip Y/Y

GlobalFoundries GFS has delivered adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. However, the bottom line declined 56% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $1.85 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%. However, the top line dipped 12% year over year.



Weakness across the smart mobile devices, communications infrastructure and datacenter, home and industrial IoT, and personal computing end-markets was a major concern.



Wafer shipments decreased 5% year over year to $552 million in the reported quarter.



Nevertheless, strong momentum in the automotive end market was a positive.

End-Market Details

Smart Mobile Devices: Revenues generated from the market fell 7% year over year to $765 million (41% of the total revenues).



Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter: Revenues from the market decreased 63% year over year to $144 million (8% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter.



Home and Industrial IoT: Revenues from the market were $322 million (17% of the total revenues), down 23% from the year-ago quarter.



Automotive: Revenues from the market were $318 million (17% of the total revenues), up 177% from the year-ago quarter.



Personal Computing: Revenues from the market were $84 million (5% of the total revenues), down 27% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-Wafer and Corporate Other Revenue: Revenues from this category were $221 million (12% of the total revenues), down 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

In the fourth quarter, the gross margin was 28.3%, which expanded 130 basis points (bps) year over year.



Operating expenses were $221 million, down 33.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 400 bps year over year.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $87 million, down 33.1% year over year. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $105 million, down 4.5% year over year.



Adjusted SG&A and R&D expenses were $57 million and $97 million, down 45.7% and 5.8% year over year, respectively.



The adjusted operating margin was 20.7%, expanding 50 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $2.4 billion, up from $1.9 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.



Long-term debt was $1.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $2.2 billion at the third-quarter end.



In the fourth quarter, the company generated $684 million of cash from operations, up from $416 million in the prior quarter.



The free cash flow was $456 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2024, GlobalFoundries expects revenues between $1.50 billion and $1.54 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.75 billion.



Gross profit is expected to be $329-371 million, with a gross margin of 23% at the mid-point.



Adjusted operating profit is anticipated between $120 million and $180 million, with an operating margin of 9.9% at the mid-point.



The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share between 18 cents and 28 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 45 cents.

