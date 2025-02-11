News & Insights

Stocks
GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Earnings Results: $GFS Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 11, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ($GFS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,830,000,000, missing estimates of $1,847,219,300 by $-17,219,300.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GFS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC removed 19,114,381 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $769,353,835
  • FMR LLC added 1,160,403 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,706,220
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,083,472 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,609,748
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 754,595 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,372,448
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 454,334 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,286,943
  • MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP removed 400,000 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,100,000
  • TWINBEECH CAPITAL LP added 384,148 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,461,957

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $69,794,850 of award payments to $GFS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.