A GlobalFoundries Director Sold Ahead of Earnings. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

A director of GlobalFoundries sold 4,000 shares for $232,880 on July 20, 2026.

The disposition representing 21% of the director's total direct equity holdings.

It was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Glenda Dorchak, a director at GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS), sold 4,000 ordinary shares on July 20, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 4,000 Transaction value $232,880 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 14,867 Post-transaction value $844,594.27

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($58.22); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($56.81).

Key questions

How does this transaction impact the director's overall ownership interest?

Following the sale, Glenda Dorchak maintains a direct position of 14,867 shares.

Following the sale, Glenda Dorchak maintains a direct position of 14,867 shares. What was the market context at the time of the sale?

The transaction was executed at $58.22 per share, coinciding with a period where the stock had achieved a 41% gain over the preceding 12 months as of July 20, 2026.

The transaction was executed at $58.22 per share, coinciding with a period where the stock had achieved a 41% gain over the preceding 12 months as of July 20, 2026. What are the fundamental characteristics of the company's current operations?

Globalfoundries reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $6.8 billion and net income of $778.0 million, supporting a market capitalization of $32.1 billion as of the July 21, 2026, market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $59.39 Market Capitalization $32.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $778.0 million

Company Snapshot

GlobalFoundries operates as a global semiconductor foundry specializing in the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband and network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems for diverse electronic applications.

The company generates revenue through a foundry business model, providing manufacturing services and technology platforms to fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers seeking specialized production capabilities without capital-intensive in-house fabrication facilities.

GlobalFoundries serves a broad customer base spanning mobile communications, networking infrastructure, automotive electronics, industrial applications, and consumer electronics sectors, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to emerging technology innovators.

GlobalFoundries is a leading independent semiconductor foundry with a global manufacturing footprint. The company maintains a competitive position through its advanced process technology capabilities, diversified customer relationships, and strategic manufacturing locations. With TTM revenue of $6.8 billion and net income of $778.0 million, GlobalFoundries demonstrates substantial scale and profitability within the capital-intensive semiconductor manufacturing sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Dorchak sold on July 20, just over two weeks before GlobalFoundries reports second-quarter results on August 5, right at the edge of the window that closes ahead of earnings. Directors often clear scheduled trades before that blackout descends, which is the likeliest read on a modest sale like this, executed after a 41% run in the stock. It leaves her with 14,867 shares, so this is a trim, not an exit, and by itself it says little about where the chipmaker is headed.



The last quarter on record was a strong one. GlobalFoundries expanded gross margin to 29%, its biggest jump in over three years, as its business tilted toward higher-value markets like communications and automotive, with non-smartphone work now two-thirds of revenue. CEO Tim Breen credited "excellent execution from our teams around the world." For long-term investors, that mix shift is the story to watch, and the August 5 report is the next test of it. The move upmarket is lifting margins, but a weak smartphone market and heavy customer concentration are the pressures that could interrupt the climb, which is already being interrupted. Shares have fallen over 40% since late May, so the upcoming reads will be all the more important for sentiment.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GlobalFoundries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.