GlobalFoundries CEO Thomas Caulfield Steps Down; Appoints Tim Breen As CEO, Niels Anderskouv As COO

(RTTNews) - GlobalFoundries (GFS) Wednesday, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Thomas Caulfield has decided to step down from the position. He will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Tim Breen as Chief Executive Officer, and Niels Anderskouv as Chief Operating Officer. These changes will officially take effect on April 28.

Prior to this, Tim Breen served as COO of GlobalFoundries, whereas Anderskouv held executive positions at Texas Instruments.

GlobalFoundries is currently trading pre-market at $40.41, down 0.35 percent or $0.14 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.