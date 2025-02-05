News & Insights

Markets
GFS

GlobalFoundries CEO Thomas Caulfield Steps Down; Appoints Tim Breen As CEO, Niels Anderskouv As COO

February 05, 2025 — 09:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GlobalFoundries (GFS) Wednesday, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Thomas Caulfield has decided to step down from the position. He will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Tim Breen as Chief Executive Officer, and Niels Anderskouv as Chief Operating Officer. These changes will officially take effect on April 28.

Prior to this, Tim Breen served as COO of GlobalFoundries, whereas Anderskouv held executive positions at Texas Instruments.

GlobalFoundries is currently trading pre-market at $40.41, down 0.35 percent or $0.14 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.