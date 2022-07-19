GlobalFoundries CEO: New York chip factory likely delayed if U.S. subsidy bill fails

By contrast, GlobalFoundries moved forward earlier this month with a plan to build a $5.7 billion factory in France in cooperation with STMicroelectronics STM.BN that will be fully operational in 2026.

Caulfield said talks for that plant began just before the start of this year and came together in about six months because the French government moved quickly with subsidies.

If U.S. subsidies had passed last year when first attempted, GlobalFoundries might have pressed forward with the New York plant sooner, but instead has turned its attention to France and expanding a Singapore factory, he said.

"We might have had to defer something in France to later because we wouldn't have had the bandwidth to do three things at once. But we didn't have an option in the U.S., and we had an option in France," Caulfield said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

