US Markets
GFS

GlobalFoundries CEO: New York chip factory likely delayed if U.S. subsidy bill fails

Contributors
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Jane Lanhee Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

A planned semiconductor factory in upstate New York will likely be delayed if a bill to bolster the U.S. computer chip industry fails to pass in the coming weeks, the chief executive of GlobalFoundries Inc told Reuters on Tuesday.

By contrast, GlobalFoundries moved forward earlier this month with a plan to build a $5.7 billion factory in France in cooperation with STMicroelectronics STM.BN that will be fully operational in 2026.

Caulfield said talks for that plant began just before the start of this year and came together in about six months because the French government moved quickly with subsidies.

If U.S. subsidies had passed last year when first attempted, GlobalFoundries might have pressed forward with the New York plant sooner, but instead has turned its attention to France and expanding a Singapore factory, he said.

"We might have had to defer something in France to later because we wouldn't have had the bandwidth to do three things at once. But we didn't have an option in the U.S., and we had an option in France," Caulfield said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GFS INTC STM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular