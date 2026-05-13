GLOBALFOUNDRIES (BIT:1GFS) Price Target Increased by 40.82% to 64.35

The average one-year price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (BIT:1GFS) has been revised to €64.35 / share. This is an increase of 40.82% from the prior estimate of €45.69 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €30.91 to a high of €108.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from the latest reported closing price of €60.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This is an decrease of 158 owner(s) or 31.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GFS is 0.33%, an increase of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 562,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 450,388K shares representing 82.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 4,856K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 63.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GFS by 133.13% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,865K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GFS by 79.35% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 2,814K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GFS by 1,389,689.60% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,287K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares , representing an increase of 59.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GFS by 135.03% over the last quarter.

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