GlobalFoundries Announces Major Share Sale

May 28, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has released an update.

GlobalFoundries Inc. has entered an underwriting agreement to sell over 18 million ordinary shares, which includes both firm shares for public resale and repurchase shares for the company itself, with the potential for additional shares contingent upon underwriter exercise of rights. The deal involves major financial players such as Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, indicating a significant market move for the semiconductor company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. This transaction is part of a fully registered offering with the SEC, ensuring compliance with all necessary regulations.

