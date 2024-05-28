GlobalFoundries Announces Major Share Sale

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has released an update.

GlobalFoundries Inc. has entered an underwriting agreement to sell over 18 million ordinary shares, which includes both firm shares for public resale and repurchase shares for the company itself, with the potential for additional shares contingent upon underwriter exercise of rights. The deal involves major financial players such as Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, indicating a significant market move for the semiconductor company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. This transaction is part of a fully registered offering with the SEC, ensuring compliance with all necessary regulations.

For further insights into GFS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.