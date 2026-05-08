Globale Online (GLBE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, indicating an increase of 263.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $249.9 million, representing an increase of 31.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Globale Online metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' reaching $131.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' will likely reach $118.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Merchandise Value' should come in at 1.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.24 billion in the same quarter last year.

Globale Online shares have witnessed a change of +7.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GLBE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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