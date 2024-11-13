Globale Online (GLBE) Moves 5.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $42.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Global-e Online is experiencing positive momentum from its partnership with Harrods, which aims to expand the former’s global e-commerce reach.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues are expected to be $168.6 million, up 26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Globale Online, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GLBE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Globale Online is a member of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. One other stock in the same industry, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sponsored ADR MYTE, finished the last trading session 1% lower at $6.14. MYTE has returned -20.5% over the past month.

MYT Netherlands Parent's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -75%. MYT Netherlands Parent currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

