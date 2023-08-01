GlobalData (LSE:DATA) Price Target Decreased by 85.97% to 266.83

The average one-year price target for GlobalData (LSE:DATA) has been revised to 266.83 / share. This is an decrease of 85.97% from the prior estimate of 1,902.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 226.24 to a high of 371.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.20% from the latest reported closing price of 162.50 / share.

GlobalData Maintains 2.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlobalData. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DATA is 0.31%, an increase of 5,721.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,507.19% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 92.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DATA by 1,527.06% over the last quarter.

LZSMX - Lazard International Small Cap Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGRO - iShares International Dividend Growth ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DATA by 0.95% over the last quarter.

