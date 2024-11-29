GlobalData Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 250,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 203 pence each. This transaction, completed on November 28, 2024, will result in the cancellation of the repurchased shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 833,529,833. This move is part of GlobalData’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

