GlobalData Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

GlobalData Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 250,000 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 202.80 GBp per share. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 836,253,833, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights. The repurchased shares will be canceled as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to optimize capital structure.

