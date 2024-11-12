News & Insights

Stocks

GlobalData Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 250,000 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 202.80 GBp per share. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 836,253,833, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights. The repurchased shares will be canceled as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to optimize capital structure.

For further insights into GB:DATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.