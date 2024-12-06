News & Insights

GlobalData Enhances Trading with SETS Platform Move

December 06, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.

GlobalData Plc has transitioned its share trading from the SETSqx platform to the SETS platform of the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move aims to enhance liquidity by allowing investors access to a more comprehensive trading system that combines traditional order book trades with market maker quotes. The change is expected to improve trading efficiency and attract more investors.

