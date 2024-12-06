GlobalData Enhances Trading with SETS Platform Move

GlobalData (GB:DATA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
GlobalData Plc has transitioned its share trading from the SETSqx platform to the SETS platform of the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move aims to enhance liquidity by allowing investors access to a more comprehensive trading system that combines traditional order book trades with market maker quotes. The change is expected to improve trading efficiency and attract more investors.
For further insights into GB:DATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.