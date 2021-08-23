Global zinc market undersupplied by 20,200 tonnes in June, ILZSG says

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The global zinc market was undersupplied by 20,200 tonnes in June following a revised deficit of 23,500 tonnes in May, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 17,900 tonnes in May.

During the first six months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed the market saw a surplus of 36,000 tonnes, down from a surplus of 385,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Jun-21

May-21

Jan-June 2021

Jan-June 2020

Mine Production

1125

1110.9

6297

5617

Metal Production

1188.1

1144

6972

6661

Metal Usage

1208.3

1167.5

6936

6276

Balance

-20.2

-23.5

36

385

