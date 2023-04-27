Global zinc market to be in deficit for 2023 - ILZSG

April 27 (Reuters) - Global refined zinc market is likely be in a deficit in 2023, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Thursday.

Global demand for refined zinc metal will exceed supply in 2023 with the extent of the deficit currently forecast at a modest 45,000 tonnes, the ILZSG said.

"Global demand for refined lead metal will exceed supply by 20,000 tonnes in 2023."

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.