Global zinc market swings to surplus of 14,300 T in February -ILZSG

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 14,300 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,500 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 15,000 tonnes in January.

During the first two months of 2022, ILZSG data showed

a deficit of 3,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 92,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed

each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Feb Jan Jan-Feb 2022 Jan-Feb 2021 Mine Production 1,002.5 999.9 2,002 1,942 Metal Production 1,109.1 1,134.0 2,243 2,297 Metal usage 1,094.8 1,151.5 2,246 2,205 Balance 14.3 -17.5 -3 92

