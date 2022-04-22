Commodities

Global zinc market swings to surplus of 14,300 T in February -ILZSG

Contributor
Eric Onstad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 14,300 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,500 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 14,300 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,500 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 15,000 tonnes in January.

During the first two months of 2022, ILZSG data showed

a deficit of 3,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 92,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed

each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Feb

Jan

Jan-Feb 2022

Jan-Feb 2021

Mine Production

1,002.5

999.9

2,002

1,942

Metal Production

1,109.1

1,134.0

2,243

2,297

Metal usage

1,094.8

1,151.5

2,246

2,205

Balance

14.3

-17.5

-3

92

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular