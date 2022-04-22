Global zinc market swings to surplus of 14,300 T in February -ILZSG
LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 14,300 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 17,500 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 15,000 tonnes in January.
During the first two months of 2022, ILZSG data showed
a deficit of 3,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 92,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.
Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed
each year.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
Feb
Jan
Jan-Feb 2022
Jan-Feb 2021
Mine Production
1,002.5
999.9
2,002
1,942
Metal Production
1,109.1
1,134.0
2,243
2,297
Metal usage
1,094.8
1,151.5
2,246
2,205
Balance
14.3
-17.5
-3
92
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)
