Global zinc market swings to deficit of 26,900 T in April -ILZSG

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved into a deficit of 26,900 tonnes in April from a revised surplus of 700 tonnes the previous month, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a surplus of 2,100 tonnes in March.

During the first four months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed a surplus of 31,000 tonnes, down from a surplus of 256,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

April 2021

March 2021

Jan-April 2021

Jan-April 2020

Mine Production

1061.7

1083.4

4134

3713

Metal Production

1162.2

1148.2

4634

4435

Metal Usage

1189.1

1147.5

4603

4179

Balance

-26.9

0.7

31

256

