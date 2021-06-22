Global zinc market swings to deficit of 26,900 T in April -ILZSG
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved into a deficit of 26,900 tonnes in April from a revised surplus of 700 tonnes the previous month, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a surplus of 2,100 tonnes in March.
During the first four months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed a surplus of 31,000 tonnes, down from a surplus of 256,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.
Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
April 2021
March 2021
Jan-April 2021
Jan-April 2020
Mine Production
1061.7
1083.4
4134
3713
Metal Production
1162.2
1148.2
4634
4435
Metal Usage
1189.1
1147.5
4603
4179
Balance
-26.9
0.7
31
256
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)
((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- China to release copper, aluminium and zinc reserves to stabilise commodity prices
- Canada to reopen border in phases, starting with vaccinated citizens - source
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- China should keep grain prices at reasonable levels, says Premier Li