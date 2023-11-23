Global zinc market swings to deficit in September -ILZSG

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The global zinc market swung to a deficit of 15,400 metric tons in September from a surplus of 28,000 tons in August, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Thursday.

During the first nine months of the year, the global surplus was 475,000 tons, up from a surplus of 47,000 tons in the same period last year.

All numbers in thousands of metric tons.

Sept 2023

Aug 2023

Jan-Sept 2023

Jan-Sept 2022

Mine Production

1,030.0

1,023.2

9,068

9,231

Metal Production

1,183.6

1,166.5

10,451

10,033

Metal usage

1,199.0

1,138.5

9,976

9,986

Balance

-15.4

28.0

475

47

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

