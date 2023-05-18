News & Insights

Global zinc market surplus rises to 26,700 tonnes in March -ILZSG

May 18, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus climbed to 26,700 tonnes in March, from a surplus of 22,800 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

During the first three months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 49,000 tonnes, versus a surplus of 116,000 tonnes in the same period of 2022.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

March

February

Jan-Mar 2023

Jan-Mar 2022

Mine Production

1,034.2

964.9

2,981

2,986

Metal Production

1,161.9

1,082.8

3,364

3,375

Metal usage

1,135.2

1,060.0

3,315

3,259

Balance

26.7

22.8

49

116

(Reporting by Eric Onstad)

