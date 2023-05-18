Global zinc market surplus rises to 26,700 tonnes in March -ILZSG

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus climbed to 26,700 tonnes in March, from a surplus of 22,800 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
During the first three months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 49,000 tonnes, versus a surplus of 116,000 tonnes in the same period of 2022.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
March
February
Jan-Mar 2023
Jan-Mar 2022
Mine Production
1,034.2
964.9
2,981
2,986
Metal Production
1,161.9
1,082.8
3,364
3,375
Metal usage
1,135.2
1,060.0
3,315
3,259
Balance
26.7
22.8
49
116
(Reporting by Eric Onstad)
((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.