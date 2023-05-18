Global zinc market surplus rises to 26,700 tonnes in March -ILZSG

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus climbed to 26,700 tonnes in March, from a surplus of 22,800 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

During the first three months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 49,000 tonnes, versus a surplus of 116,000 tonnes in the same period of 2022.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

March February Jan-Mar 2023 Jan-Mar 2022 Mine Production 1,034.2 964.9 2,981 2,986 Metal Production 1,161.9 1,082.8 3,364 3,375 Metal usage 1,135.2 1,060.0 3,315 3,259 Balance 26.7 22.8 49 116 (Reporting by Eric Onstad) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.