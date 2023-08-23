Global zinc market surplus rises in June to 76,000 tons -ILZSG

Aug 23 2023 - The global zinc market surplus increased to 76,000 metric tons in June, up from 67,000 tons a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

During the first six months of the year, the global surplus was 370,000 metric tons compared to a surplus of 241,000 tons in the same period last year.

All numbers in thousands of metric tons.

June 2023

May 2023

Jan-June 2023

Jan-June 2022

Mine Production

1,075

1,057

6,041

6,081

Metal Production

1,172

1,173

6,937

6,753

Metal usage

1,096

1,106

6,567

6,512

Balance

76

67

370

241

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

