Global zinc market surplus narrows in March to 2,100 T -ILZSG data
LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus narrowed in March to 2,100 tonnes from a revised surplus of 56,900 tonnes the previous month, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a surplus of 65,400 tonnes in February.
During the first three months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed a surplus of 54,000 tonnes, down from a surplus of 249,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.
Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
March 2021
Feb 2021
Jan-March 2021
Jan-March 2020
Mine Production
1104.3
1004.0
3146
2962
Metal Production
1159.5
1143.4
3473
3348
Metal Usage
1157.4
1086.5
3419
3099
Balance
2.1
56.9
54
249
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alexander Smith)
