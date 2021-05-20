Global zinc market surplus narrows in March to 2,100 T -ILZSG data

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus narrowed in March to 2,100 tonnes from a revised surplus of 56,900 tonnes the previous month, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a surplus of 65,400 tonnes in February.

During the first three months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed a surplus of 54,000 tonnes, down from a surplus of 249,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

March 2021

Feb 2021

Jan-March 2021

Jan-March 2020

Mine Production

1104.3

1004.0

3146

2962

Metal Production

1159.5

1143.4

3473

3348

Metal Usage

1157.4

1086.5

3419

3099

Balance

2.1

56.9

54

249

