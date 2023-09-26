Global zinc market surplus falls in July -ILZSG

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus narrowed to 17,400 metric tons in July from 75,900 tons a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Tuesday.

During the first seven months of the year, the global surplus was 495,000 metric tons compared with a surplus of 199,000 tons in the same period last year.

All numbers in thousands of metric tons.

July 2023

June 2023

Jan-July 2023

Jan-July 2022

Mine Production

1,024.5

1,075.3

7,007

7,113

Metal Production

1,201.4

1,171.7

8,143

7,848

Metal usage

1,184.0

1,095.8

7,648

7,649

Balance

17.40

75.90

495

199

