Global zinc market sees deficit of 1,400 T in June, says ILZSG

Contributor
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The global zinc market saw a deficit of 1,400 tonnes in June from a revised deficit of 1,900 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 3,900 tonnes in May.

During the first six months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 27,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 4,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

June

May

Jan-June 2022

Jan-June 2021

Mine Production

1,095.8

1,067.8

6,153

6,275

Metal Production

1,132.0

1,121.8

6,771

6,952

Metal usage

1,133.4

1,123.7

6,744

6,956

Balance

-1.4

-1.9

27

-4

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

