Global zinc market sees deficit of 1,400 T in June, says ILZSG

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market saw a deficit of 1,400 tonnes in June from a revised deficit of 1,900 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 3,900 tonnes in May.

During the first six months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 27,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 4,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

June May Jan-June 2022 Jan-June 2021 Mine Production 1,095.8 1,067.8 6,153 6,275 Metal Production 1,132.0 1,121.8 6,771 6,952 Metal usage 1,133.4 1,123.7 6,744 6,956 Balance -1.4 -1.9 27 -4 (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

