Global zinc market sees deficit of 1,400 T in June, says ILZSG
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market saw a deficit of 1,400 tonnes in June from a revised deficit of 1,900 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 3,900 tonnes in May.
During the first six months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 27,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 4,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
June
May
Jan-June 2022
Jan-June 2021
Mine Production
1,095.8
1,067.8
6,153
6,275
Metal Production
1,132.0
1,121.8
6,771
6,952
Metal usage
1,133.4
1,123.7
6,744
6,956
Balance
-1.4
-1.9
27
-4
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)
