Commodities

Global zinc market flips to surplus of 10,900 T in April - ILZSG

Contributor
Eric Onstad Reuters
Published

The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 10,900 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 31,700 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 10,900 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 31,700 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,300 tonnes in March.

During the first four months of 2022, ILZSG data showed

a deficit of 13,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 83,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed

each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

April

March

Jan-Apr 2022

Jan-Apr 2021

Mine Production

1,032.5

1,074.6

4,079

4,044

Metal Production

1,158.6

1,145.4

4,535

4,639

Metal usage

1,147.7

1,177.1

4,548

4,556

Balance

10.9

-31.7

-13

83

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular