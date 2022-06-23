Global zinc market flips to surplus of 10,900 T in April - ILZSG
LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 10,900 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 31,700 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,300 tonnes in March.
During the first four months of 2022, ILZSG data showed
a deficit of 13,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 83,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.
Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed
each year.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
April
March
Jan-Apr 2022
Jan-Apr 2021
Mine Production
1,032.5
1,074.6
4,079
4,044
Metal Production
1,158.6
1,145.4
4,535
4,639
Metal usage
1,147.7
1,177.1
4,548
4,556
Balance
10.9
-31.7
-13
83
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
