Global zinc market flips to surplus of 10,900 T in April - ILZSG

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a surplus of 10,900 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 31,700 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,300 tonnes in March.

During the first four months of 2022, ILZSG data showed

a deficit of 13,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 83,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed

each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

April March Jan-Apr 2022 Jan-Apr 2021 Mine Production 1,032.5 1,074.6 4,079 4,044 Metal Production 1,158.6 1,145.4 4,535 4,639 Metal usage 1,147.7 1,177.1 4,548 4,556 Balance 10.9 -31.7 -13 83 (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.