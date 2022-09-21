Commodities

Global zinc market flips to deficit of 72,800 T in July, says ILZSG

Reuters
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a deficit of 72,800 tonnes in July from a surplus of 34,600 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 1,400 tonnes in June.

During the first seven months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 83,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 23,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

July

June

Jan-July 2022

Jan-July 2021

Mine Production

1,050.8

1,082.0

7,171

7,294

Metal Production

1,141.0

1,126.9

7,888

8,081

Metal usage

1,213.8

1,092.3

7,805

8,104

Balance

-72.8

34.6

83

-23

(Reporting by Eric Onstad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular