Global zinc market flips to deficit of 72,800 T in July, says ILZSG
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a deficit of 72,800 tonnes in July from a surplus of 34,600 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 1,400 tonnes in June.
During the first seven months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 83,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 23,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
July
June
Jan-July 2022
Jan-July 2021
Mine Production
1,050.8
1,082.0
7,171
7,294
Metal Production
1,141.0
1,126.9
7,888
8,081
Metal usage
1,213.8
1,092.3
7,805
8,104
Balance
-72.8
34.6
83
-23
