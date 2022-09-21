Global zinc market flips to deficit of 72,800 T in July, says ILZSG

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The global zinc market moved to a deficit of 72,800 tonnes in July from a surplus of 34,600 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 1,400 tonnes in June.

During the first seven months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 83,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 23,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

July June Jan-July 2022 Jan-July 2021 Mine Production 1,050.8 1,082.0 7,171 7,294 Metal Production 1,141.0 1,126.9 7,888 8,081 Metal usage 1,213.8 1,092.3 7,805 8,104 Balance -72.8 34.6 83 -23

