Global zinc market deficit widens to 44,000 T in Sept -ILZSG

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit widened to 44,000 tonnes in September from a downwardly revised shortfall of 14,000 tonnes in August, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Thursday.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 14,900 tonnes

in August.

During the first nine months of 2021, ILZSG data showed

a deficit of 93,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 457,000 tonnes in

the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed

each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Sept August Jan-Sept 2021 Jan-Sept 2020 Mine Production 1,100 1,101 9,509 8,851 Metal Production 1,163 1,157 10,442 10,137 Metal usage 1,207 1,170 10,535 9,680 Balance -44 -14 -93 457 (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by David Gregorio) ((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

