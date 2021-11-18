Global zinc market deficit widens to 44,000 T in Sept -ILZSG
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit widened to 44,000 tonnes in September from a downwardly revised shortfall of 14,000 tonnes in August, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Thursday.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 14,900 tonnes
in August.
During the first nine months of 2021, ILZSG data showed
a deficit of 93,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 457,000 tonnes in
the same period of 2020.
Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed
each year.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
Sept
August
Jan-Sept 2021
Jan-Sept 2020
Mine Production
1,100
1,101
9,509
8,851
Metal Production
1,163
1,157
10,442
10,137
Metal usage
1,207
1,170
10,535
9,680
Balance
-44
-14
-93
457
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by David Gregorio)
