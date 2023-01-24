Commodities

Global zinc market deficit widens to 119,500 T in November -ILZSG

January 24, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit climbed to 119,500 tonnes in November from a revised deficit of 39,400 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 72,400 tonnes in October.

During the first 11 months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 228,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 163,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Nov

Oct

Jan-Nov 2022

Jan-Nov 2021

Mine Production

1,090.7

1,064.0

11,416

11,661

Metal Production

1,075.6

1,110.5

12,204

12,663

Metal usage

1,195.1

1,149.9

12,432

12,826

Balance

-119.5

-39.4

-228

-163

