Global zinc market deficit widens to 119,500 T in November -ILZSG

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit climbed to 119,500 tonnes in November from a revised deficit of 39,400 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 72,400 tonnes in October.

During the first 11 months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 228,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 163,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Nov Oct Jan-Nov 2022 Jan-Nov 2021 Mine Production 1,090.7 1,064.0 11,416 11,661 Metal Production 1,075.6 1,110.5 12,204 12,663 Metal usage 1,195.1 1,149.9 12,432 12,826 Balance -119.5 -39.4 -228 -163 (Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Mark Potter) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

