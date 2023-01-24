Global zinc market deficit widens to 119,500 T in November -ILZSG

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit climbed to 119,500 tonnes in November from a revised deficit of 39,400 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 72,400 tonnes in October.
During the first 11 months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 228,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 163,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
Nov
Oct
Jan-Nov 2022
Jan-Nov 2021
Mine Production
1,090.7
1,064.0
11,416
11,661
Metal Production
1,075.6
1,110.5
12,204
12,663
Metal usage
1,195.1
1,149.9
12,432
12,826
Balance
-119.5
-39.4
-228
-163
