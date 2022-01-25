Global zinc market deficit slips to 19,700 T in Nov -ILZSG

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit edged lower to 19,700 tonnes in November from a revised shortfall of 22,100 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Tuesday.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,100 tonnes in October.

During the first 11 months of 2021, ILZSG data showed

a deficit of 126,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 479,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed

each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Nov Oct Jan-Nov 2021 Jan-Nov 2020 Mine Production 1,135.1 1,107.8 11,762 11,112 Metal Production 1,175.4 1,140.8 12,756 12,542 Metal usage 1,195.1 1,162.9 12,882 12,063 Balance -19.7 -22.1 -126 479 (Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

