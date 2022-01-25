Commodities

Global zinc market deficit slips to 19,700 T in Nov -ILZSG

Contributor
Eric Onstad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

The global zinc market deficit edged lower to 19,700 tonnes in November from a revised shortfall of 22,100 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Tuesday.

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit edged lower to 19,700 tonnes in November from a revised shortfall of 22,100 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Tuesday.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,100 tonnes in October.

During the first 11 months of 2021, ILZSG data showed

a deficit of 126,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 479,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed

each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Nov

Oct

Jan-Nov 2021

Jan-Nov 2020

Mine Production

1,135.1

1,107.8

11,762

11,112

Metal Production

1,175.4

1,140.8

12,756

12,542

Metal usage

1,195.1

1,162.9

12,882

12,063

Balance

-19.7

-22.1

-126

479

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular