Global zinc market deficit slips to 19,700 T in Nov -ILZSG
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit edged lower to 19,700 tonnes in November from a revised shortfall of 22,100 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Tuesday.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,100 tonnes in October.
During the first 11 months of 2021, ILZSG data showed
a deficit of 126,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 479,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.
Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc is produced and consumed
each year.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
Nov
Oct
Jan-Nov 2021
Jan-Nov 2020
Mine Production
1,135.1
1,107.8
11,762
11,112
Metal Production
1,175.4
1,140.8
12,756
12,542
Metal usage
1,195.1
1,162.9
12,882
12,063
Balance
-19.7
-22.1
-126
479
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)
