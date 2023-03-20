Commodities

Global zinc market deficit slides to 18,300 T in January -ILZSG

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

March 20, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit fell to 18,300 tonnes in January from a revised deficit of 80,300 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 100,500 tonnes in December.

The deficit of 18,300 tonnes in January compares with a surplus of 15,000 tonnes in the same month last year, ILZSG data showed.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Jan

Dec

Jan 2022

Mine Production

978.9

1,087.7

964

Metal Production

1,074.3

1,103.2

1,126

Metal usage

1,092.6

1,183.5

1,111

Balance

-18.3

-80.3

15

(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)

