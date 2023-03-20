Global zinc market deficit slides to 18,300 T in January -ILZSG

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit fell to 18,300 tonnes in January from a revised deficit of 80,300 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 100,500 tonnes in December.

The deficit of 18,300 tonnes in January compares with a surplus of 15,000 tonnes in the same month last year, ILZSG data showed.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Jan Dec Jan 2022 Mine Production 978.9 1,087.7 964 Metal Production 1,074.3 1,103.2 1,126 Metal usage 1,092.6 1,183.5 1,111 Balance -18.3 -80.3 15

