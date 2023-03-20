Global zinc market deficit slides to 18,300 T in January -ILZSG

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit fell to 18,300 tonnes in January from a revised deficit of 80,300 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 100,500 tonnes in December.
The deficit of 18,300 tonnes in January compares with a surplus of 15,000 tonnes in the same month last year, ILZSG data showed.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
Jan
Dec
Jan 2022
Mine Production
978.9
1,087.7
964
Metal Production
1,074.3
1,103.2
1,126
Metal usage
1,092.6
1,183.5
1,111
Balance
-18.3
-80.3
15
