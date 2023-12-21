Global zinc market deficit shrinks in October -ILZSG

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit eased to 52,500 metric tons in October from a deficit of 62,000 tons in September, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Thursday.

For the first 10 months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus was 295,000 tons versus a deficit of 33,000 tons in the same period of 2022.

The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.

Oct 2023

Sept 2023

Jan-Oct 2023

Jan-Oct 2022

Mine Production

1,054.8

1,024.4

10,111

10,285

Metal Production

1,177.7

1,158.4

11,565

11,137

Metal usage

1,230.2

1,220.4

11,270

11,170

Balance

-52.5

-62.0

295.0

-33.0

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

