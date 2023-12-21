Global zinc market deficit shrinks in October -ILZSG

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit eased to 52,500 metric tons in October from a deficit of 62,000 tons in September, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Thursday.
For the first 10 months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus was 295,000 tons versus a deficit of 33,000 tons in the same period of 2022.
The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.
Oct 2023
Sept 2023
Jan-Oct 2023
Jan-Oct 2022
Mine Production
1,054.8
1,024.4
10,111
10,285
Metal Production
1,177.7
1,158.4
11,565
11,137
Metal usage
1,230.2
1,220.4
11,270
11,170
Balance
-52.5
-62.0
295.0
-33.0
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
