Global zinc market deficit rises to 103,000 T in September -ILZSG

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

November 24, 2022 — 10:29 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit rose to 103,000 tonnes in September from a revised deficit of 90,200 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 101,100 tonnes in August.

During the first nine months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 43,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 101,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Sept

August

Jan-Sept 2022

Jan-Sept 2021

Mine Production

1,044.1

1,061.6

9,206

9,479

Metal Production

1,116.9

1,097.4

10,111

10,362

Metal usage

1,219.9

1,187.6

10,154

10,463

Balance

-103.0

-90.2

-43

-101

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

