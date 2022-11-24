Global zinc market deficit rises to 103,000 T in September -ILZSG

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit rose to 103,000 tonnes in September from a revised deficit of 90,200 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 101,100 tonnes in August.
During the first nine months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 43,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 101,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
Sept
August
Jan-Sept 2022
Jan-Sept 2021
Mine Production
1,044.1
1,061.6
9,206
9,479
Metal Production
1,116.9
1,097.4
10,111
10,362
Metal usage
1,219.9
1,187.6
10,154
10,463
Balance
-103.0
-90.2
-43
-101
(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.