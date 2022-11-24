Global zinc market deficit rises to 103,000 T in September -ILZSG

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit rose to 103,000 tonnes in September from a revised deficit of 90,200 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 101,100 tonnes in August.

During the first nine months of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 43,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 101,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Sept August Jan-Sept 2022 Jan-Sept 2021 Mine Production 1,044.1 1,061.6 9,206 9,479 Metal Production 1,116.9 1,097.4 10,111 10,362 Metal usage 1,219.9 1,187.6 10,154 10,463 Balance -103.0 -90.2 -43 -101

