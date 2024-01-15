Global zinc market deficit grows in November -ILZSG

News & Insights

January 15, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit increased to 71,600 metric tons in November 2023 from a deficit of 62,500 tons in October, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.

For the first 11 months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 211,000 tons versus a deficit of 86,000 tons in the same period of 2022.

The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.

Nov 2023

Oct 2023

Jan-Nov 2023

Jan-Nov 2022

Mine Production

1,048.0

1,033.3

11,117

11,339

Metal Production

1,158.9

1,158.7

12,700

12,229

Metal usage

1,230.5

1,221.2

12,489

12,315

Balance

-71.6

-62.5

211

-86

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

