Global zinc market deficit grows in November -ILZSG

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit increased to 71,600 metric tons in November 2023 from a deficit of 62,500 tons in October, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.
For the first 11 months of 2023, ILZSG data showed a surplus of 211,000 tons versus a deficit of 86,000 tons in the same period of 2022.
The following numbers are in thousands of metric tons.
Nov 2023
Oct 2023
Jan-Nov 2023
Jan-Nov 2022
Mine Production
1,048.0
1,033.3
11,117
11,339
Metal Production
1,158.9
1,158.7
12,700
12,229
Metal usage
1,230.5
1,221.2
12,489
12,315
Balance
-71.6
-62.5
211
-86
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)
