Global zinc market deficit falls to 14,900 T in August, ILZSG says

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit declined to 14,900 tonnes in August from a revised deficit of 40,400 tonnes in July, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,600 tonnes in July.

During the first eight months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed a deficit of 57,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 446,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

August 21

July 21

Jan-Aug 2021

Jan-Aug 2020

Mine Production

1127.1

1075.5

8447

7762

Metal Production

1173.2

1161.8

9294

8953

Metal Usage

1188.1

1202.2

9351

8507

Balance

-14.9

-40.4

-57

446

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

