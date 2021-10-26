Global zinc market deficit falls to 14,900 T in August, ILZSG says
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit declined to 14,900 tonnes in August from a revised deficit of 40,400 tonnes in July, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 6,600 tonnes in July.
During the first eight months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed a deficit of 57,000 tonnes versus a surplus of 446,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.
Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
August 21
July 21
Jan-Aug 2021
Jan-Aug 2020
Mine Production
1127.1
1075.5
8447
7762
Metal Production
1173.2
1161.8
9294
8953
Metal Usage
1188.1
1202.2
9351
8507
Balance
-14.9
-40.4
-57
446
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
