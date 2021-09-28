Global zinc market deficit declines to 6,600 T in July, ILZSG says

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit narrowed to 6,600 tonnes in July from a revised deficit of 40,000 tonnes in June, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 20,200 tonnes in June.

During the first seven months of 2021, the ILZSG data showed a surplus of 11,000 tonnes, down from a surplus of 420,000 tonnes in the same period of 2020.

Around 13.5 million tonnes of zinc are produced and consumed each year.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

July 21

June 21

Jan-July 2021

Jan-July 2020

Mine Production

1074.6

1114.4

7325

6657

Metal Production

1185.7

1184.5

8151

7806

Metal Usage

1192.3

1224.5

8140

7386

Balance

-6.6

-40.0

11

420

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Edmund Blair)

