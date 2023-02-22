Global zinc market deficit climbs to 100,500 T in December -ILZSG

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit rose to 100,500 tonnes in December from a revised deficit of 66,900 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 119,500 tonnes in November.

During the whole of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 306,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 204,000 tonnes in 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Dec Nov 2022 2021 Mine Production 1,090.6 1,061.7 12,476 12,797 Metal Production 1,083.6 1,069.1 13,286 13,858 Metal usage 1,184.1 1,136.0 13,592 14,062 Balance -100.5 -66.9 -306 -204 (Reporting by Eric Onstad) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.