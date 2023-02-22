Global zinc market deficit climbs to 100,500 T in December -ILZSG

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit rose to 100,500 tonnes in December from a revised deficit of 66,900 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 119,500 tonnes in November.
During the whole of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 306,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 204,000 tonnes in 2021.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
Dec
Nov
2022
2021
Mine Production
1,090.6
1,061.7
12,476
12,797
Metal Production
1,083.6
1,069.1
13,286
13,858
Metal usage
1,184.1
1,136.0
13,592
14,062
Balance
-100.5
-66.9
-306
-204
(Reporting by Eric Onstad)
