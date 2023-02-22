Commodities

Global zinc market deficit climbs to 100,500 T in December -ILZSG

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

February 22, 2023 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The global zinc market deficit rose to 100,500 tonnes in December from a revised deficit of 66,900 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 119,500 tonnes in November.

During the whole of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 306,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 204,000 tonnes in 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

Dec

Nov

2022

2021

Mine Production

1,090.6

1,061.7

12,476

12,797

Metal Production

1,083.6

1,069.1

13,286

13,858

Metal usage

1,184.1

1,136.0

13,592

14,062

Balance

-100.5

-66.9

-306

-204

