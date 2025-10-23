Global X’s QYLD ETF Draws Renewed Interest as Income Strategies Regain Favor

Key Points

Increased holding by 1,752,324 shares; estimated $29.43 million trade based on average pricing for the period ended September 30, 2025

Transaction value represented 2.55% of Global X Japan’s reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 13,275,162 shares valued at $225.81 million

QYLD remains Global X Japan’s 1st-largest holding, accounting for 19.5% of AUM

Image source: Getty Images

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reported purchasing 1,752,324 additional shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) as of Q3 2025, an estimated $29.43 million trade for the period ended September 30, 2025, per its October 15, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 15, 2025, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. added 1,752,324 shares to its position in the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) as of Q3 2025. The estimated value of the trade, based on the period’s average price, was $29.43 million, bringing the fund’s total holding in QYLD to 13,275,162 shares, or $225.81 million in value at quarter-end. Its Buy activity raised QYLD to 19.5% of Global X Japan’s reportable U.S. equity AUM.

What else to know

Top holdings after filing:

QYLD: $225.81 million (19.5% of AUM)

PFFD: $67.70 million (5.9% of AUM)

NVDA: $65,705,266 (5.7% of AUM)

AVGO: $64.91 million (5.6% of AUM)

AAPL: $51.60 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of October 14, 2025, shares closed at $17.10, down 6.2% year-to-date through October 14, 2025 and underperformed the S&P 500 by 9.67 percentage points.

QYLD’s annualized dividend yield was 13.0% (rounded from 12.98%) as of October 15, 2025; forward P/E was 34.04 as of October 15, 2025. QYLD was 9.5% below its 52-week high at the time of the filing.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 8.14 B Dividend Yield (TTM) 12.98% Price (as of market close October 14, 2025) $17.10 1-Year Price Change (6.20%)

Company snapshot

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is a large-scale fund with $8.12 billion in market capitalization and $1.16 billion in assets under management as of Q3 2025, delivering high monthly income through a covered call strategy on the NASDAQ-100 Index. The ETF systematically writes at-the-money call options to generate option premium.

Its Investment strategy is centered on tracking the performance of the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index by holding NASDAQ-100 equities and writing monthly at-the-money covered call options.

QYLD's portfolio composition invovles concentrated exposure to NASDAQ-100 constituents, combining equity holdings with systematic call option overlays for income generation. Its fund structure is an exchange-traded fund with a non-diversified structure, passively managed to replicate the index methodology.

Foolish take

Steady income has always had a place in smart portfolios, especially when patience is tested across the market. Global X Japan's decision to expand its position in the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) shows how large investors are prioritizing dependable income over speculative gains.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) delivers a near 13% yield by selling monthly call options on Nasdaq-100 stocks. This approach thereby transforms daily market swings into a steady source of cash flow. It does give up some upside in bull markets, however it does help provide a buffer when market turn volatile.

The fund's modest six percent decline this year contrasts with its double-digit yield, and it reflects the growing appeal of predictable returns in an environment where growth prospects vary across sectors.

For long term investors, QYLD offers much more than income. It represents a disciplined approach to navigating risks and uncertainty, and rewards patience rather than impulsive trading. As institutions and individuals alike search for stability, the fund's consistency reinforces a principle worth remembering. Its appeal lies in the simple idea that real investing success not from reacting quickly, but from holding patiently.

Glossary

Covered call: An options strategy where an investor holds a stock and sells call options to generate income.

BuyWrite Index: An index tracking returns from holding stocks and writing covered call options on those stocks.

At-the-money: An options contract with a strike price equal to the current market price of the underlying asset.

Option premium: The income received by selling an options contract, such as a call or put option.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Forward P/E: The price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the next 12 months.

Non-diversified structure: A fund that invests in a limited number of securities, increasing exposure to specific risks.

Passively managed: A fund strategy that aims to replicate the performance of a specific index rather than actively selecting investments.

Systematic call option overlays: A consistent, rules-based approach to selling call options on portfolio holdings to generate income.

Reportable AUM: The portion of assets under management required to be disclosed in regulatory filings.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.