Global X: The Home for Nasdaq Exposure in Canada

Canadians have had a long love affair with tech stocks. In years past, investors could look to domestically listed companies for a portfolio allocation. However, those opportunities are becoming harder to spot.

Technology represents less than 10% of Canada’s S&P/TSX 60 Index – small in comparison to the country’s Financials and Energy sectors, which combined, represent approximately 50% of the index.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the marquis Nasdaq-100 Index® – the 100 biggest companies listed with Nasdaq – has a market capitalization that is approximately 60% technology companies.

There are more than 40 technology names in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, compared to just four in Canada’s major benchmark.

“Canada has produced homegrown successes like Shopify but we don’t have the same depth and diversity in technology names that are available in the United States. We still love tech and want to get exposure, but to access the opportunity meaningfully, you have to look to the U.S. and the Nasdaq”, explains Naseem Husain, Senior Vice President, and ETF Strategist at Global X.

This spring, there will be two new ways for Canadian investors to access the Nasdaq, bringing the number of differentiated Nasdaq-focused ETF strategies from Global X to seven (nine if you count two U.S. Dollar-denominated versions).

This suite of ETFs, Husain notes, is the “most diversified shelf of Nasdaq exposure” available in Canada.

For long-term growth investors, there’s the Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (QQQX), as well as its U.S. Dollar-denominated version (QQQX.U), launching on May 15th.

More aggressive investors may opt for the Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (QQQL), which uses 25% leverage with the aim of boosting returns. QQQL launches May 22nd.

For Canadians who like the Nasdaq but are seeking an approach that generates more income than the traditionally dividend-barren tech sector, there’s the Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QQCC).

“A lot of technology names aren’t dividend payers. So, we have to find new and creative ways to generate income for investors”, notes Husain. QQCC writes call options on 50% of its holdings, with the other 50% fully exposed to upside in the Nasdaq-100 Index®. With this strategy, investors can receive regular income, as well as exposure to growth-focused tech stocks.”

Taxes are top of mind for many Canadian investors. For those who prioritize tax efficiency, the Global X Nasdaq-100 Index Corporate Class ETF (HXQ and HXQ.U) may be the way to go. Available in both Canadian and U.S. Dollar-denominated versions, this fund aims to track the NASDAQ-100 Index®. Crucially, though, these are non-distributing ETFs. “Until you sell it, you shouldn’t see a taxable impact”, states Husain.

Global X also offers several options for day traders too, through its BetaPro suite: Canada’s only family of leveraged, inverse, and inverse leveraged ETFs. The BetaPro Nasdaq-100® 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, equal to 200% of the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index®. Meanwhile, the BetaPro Nasdaq-100® -2x Daily Bear ETF (HQD) offers a similarly leveraged bearish play.

The ability to customize exposure is an essential element of modern investing. An ETF that suits one person may not suit another.

But as Husain points out, our own needs evolve over time.

“You may have a different risk profile, you may have more income, you may have more aggressive needs for your retirement, and you may need different solutions to get there. And a lot of that comes from growth stocks.”

And no matter your age or stage, there’s probably a Global X Nasdaq ETF that’s right for you.

For more information on Global X Investments Canada Inc. and its suite of ETFs, visit www.globalx.ca

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the “Global X Funds”) managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression “expect” and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. (the "Global X Funds") and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Nasdaq®; Nasdaq-100®; Nasdaq-100 Index®; NDX® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2024. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.