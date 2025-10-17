Markets
XYLD

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XYLD

October 17, 2025 — 11:13 am EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (Symbol: XYLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.61, changing hands as high as $39.73 per share. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $34.5304 per share, with $43.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.62.

