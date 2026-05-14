Global X MSCI Colombia (COLO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (Symbol: COLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.58, changing hands as high as $36.96 per share. Global X MSCI Colombia shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.91 per share, with $43.7399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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