Global X Japan Unloads $2.5 Million Worth of Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR): Should Investors Sell Too?

Global X Japan sold 15,730 shares of Palantir Technologies, with an estimated transaction value of ~$2.55 million based on the average closing price for the quarter.

The trade represented 0.2% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 215,349 shares valued at $39.28 million as of September 30, 2025.

The position is now 3.4% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On October 15, 2025, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. disclosed it sold 15,730 shares of Palantir Technologies, an estimated $2.55 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 15, 2025, Global X Japan reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) by selling 15,730 shares during the quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $2.55 million, based on the average closing price. Following the trade, the fund held 215,349 shares as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a reduction in position size; Palantir Technologies now accounts for 3.4% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Global X Japan's top holdings after the filing:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF : $225.81 million, representing 19.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025

: $225.81 million, representing 19.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025 Global X US Preferred ETF : $67.70 million, representing 5.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025

: $67.70 million, representing 5.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025 Nvidia : $65.71 million, representing 5.7% of AUM as of September 30, 2025

: $65.71 million, representing 5.7% of AUM as of September 30, 2025 Broadcom : $64.91 million, representing 5.6% of AUM as of September 30, 2025

: $64.91 million, representing 5.6% of AUM as of September 30, 2025 Apple: $51.60 million, representing 4.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, shares of Palantir Technologies were priced at $179.74, reflecting a one-year change of 314.15% and a one-year alpha of 299 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-14) $179.74 Market Capitalization $418.35 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.44 billion Net Income (TTM) $763.29 million

Company Snapshot

Palantir Technologies offers software platforms including Palantir Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), serving intelligence, government, and commercial clients.

It serves government agencies, defense organizations, and large enterprises across the United States, the United Kingdom, and international markets.

The company operates a business model focused on software licensing, subscription services, and long-term contracts for data analytics and operational solutions.

Palantir is a leading provider of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence software. The company leverages proprietary platforms to deliver mission-critical solutions for complex data integration, security, and operational intelligence.

Foolish take

Though Global X Japan's sale of Palantir may sound like bad news to the company's shareholders, I don't believe it is a massive deal.

First, the firm only reduced the number of Palantir shares it held by 7% and the stock remains its 9th-largest holding.

Second, Palantir's allocation in Global X Japan's portfolio actually grew from 3.2% to 3.4%, despite this sale. Since the stock's share price rose so dramatically -- quadrupling over the last year and nearly doubling in the last six months -- Palantir's allocation grew in size regardless.

Thanks to this fact, it seems that this might've been nothing more than some rebalancing taking place at the firm, capitalizing on Palantir's nosebleed valuation for a quick profit.

From a Foolish perspective, there is a lot to love about Palantir's business as it looks to be one of the leaders in artificial intelligence. However, it currently trades at 132 times sales, so years (if not a decade) of growth may already be priced into the stock's valuation.

That said, Palantir seems to have the six traits of a rule breaker stock in spades, so it could be argued that this lofty valuation is a feature and not a bug when we consider the stock's potential across a decades-long time horizon.

If you're interested in buying shares at these prices, it might be best to do so in smaller portions of time, rather than all at once today.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees.

13F reportable assets: U.S. securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if above a certain threshold.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, showing excess return or outperformance.

Quarterly average pricing: The average closing price of a security over a three-month period, used for estimating transaction values.

Position size: The amount or value of a particular security held within a portfolio.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, typically by market value or percentage of assets.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Proprietary platforms: Software or technology developed and owned by a company, not available for public use.

Operational intelligence: Real-time analysis of business data to support decision-making and improve operations.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

