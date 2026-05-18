Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder (MLDR) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 69.9. A bullish investor could look at MLDR's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.335 per share, with $50.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.37. Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.