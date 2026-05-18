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MLDR

Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder (MLDR) Enters Oversold Territory

May 18, 2026 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of the Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (Symbol: MLDR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $48.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder, the RSI reading has hit 29.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 69.9. A bullish investor could look at MLDR's 29.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.335 per share, with $50.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.37. Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day.

Global X Intermediate-Term Treasury Ladder 1 Year Performance Chart

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Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 Institutional Holders of TAFL
 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> Institutional Holders of TAFL-> Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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