Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.48%, the lowest has been 4.38%, and the highest has been 7.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global X Funds - Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QYLG is 0.19%, an increase of 6,773.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.52% to 437K shares. The put/call ratio of QYLG is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Klk Capital Management holds 163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QYLG by 99,317.64% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QYLG by 33.48% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 93.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QYLG by 133.74% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 26.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QYLG by 43.42% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.