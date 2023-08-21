Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF said on August 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($2.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 will receive the payment on August 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.09%, the lowest has been 8.46%, and the highest has been 14.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=219).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QYLD is 0.40%, a decrease of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.99% to 87,714K shares. The put/call ratio of QYLD is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nissay Asset Management holds 18,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,554K shares, representing an increase of 64.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QYLD by 182.08% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 8,673K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,147K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QYLD by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,751K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares, representing an increase of 30.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QYLD by 59.24% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4,277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QYLD by 65.28% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 3,138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QYLD by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.