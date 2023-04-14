Global X Expands Thematic Lineup with Property Technology ETF PTEC

Global X ETFs has expanded its lineup of thematic exchange traded funds with the launch of the Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) , which provides exposure to companies positioned to benefit from innovations in property technology. The fund trades on the Nasdaq.

PTEC seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Global X PropTech Index. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.50%.

According to the issuer, the opportunity for disruptive technology in the $325 trillion global real estate market is massive. New tools are emerging for sellers and homeowners in this space, which range from property management software to internet-of-things-based property monitoring to virtual reality tours.

Global X is forecasting that the global property technology market could triple by 2030 from 2022. By providing exposure to the companies that are positioned to benefit from the technology that optimizes the way people buy, sell, rent, design, construct, manage, research, and market residential and commercial properties, PTEC can help investors capitalize on this growth.

“The process of both finding and maintaining a home is becoming increasingly reliant on cutting-edge technologies and real estate digitization,” said Pedro Palandrani, director of research at Global X ETFs, in a news release. “With the launch of PTEC, Global X is leveraging its expertise in thematic investing to offer investors exposure to companies investing in the technology that should meet the needs of this vast, addressable market.”

