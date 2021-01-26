Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, Global X E-commerce ETF EBIZ is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 175% from its 52-week low price of $12.94/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

EBIZ in Focus

This ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of e-commerce as a distribution model, including companies whose principal business is in operating e-commerce platforms, providing e-commerce software and services, and/or selling goods and services online. It has AUM of $155.1 million and charges 50 basis points (bps) in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Online shopping is gaining favor among shoppers in an attempt to minimize human-to-human contact as coronavirus cases continue to surge globally. In order to contain the spread of the virus, governments across the globe are shutting down economic activities and imposing social-distancing measures. In the current scenario, consumers are opting for online retailers to purchase food items and other goods. This is driving orders for online retailers like Amazon, making funds like EBIZ an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong as a positive weighted alpha of 95.23 gives cues of further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Global X Ecommerce ETF (EBIZ): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.