ETFs

Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) Hits New 52-Week High

Contributor
Sweta Jaiswal, FRM Zacks
Published

For investors looking for momentum, Global X E-commerce ETF EBIZ is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 175% from its 52-week low price of $12.94/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

EBIZ in Focus

This ETF seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of e-commerce as a distribution model, including companies whose principal business is in operating e-commerce platforms, providing e-commerce software and services, and/or selling goods and services online. It has AUM of $155.1 million and charges 50 basis points (bps) in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Online shopping is gaining favor among shoppers in an attempt to minimize human-to-human contact as coronavirus cases continue to surge globally. In order to contain the spread of the virus, governments across the globe are shutting down economic activities and imposing social-distancing measures. In the current scenario, consumers are opting for online retailers to purchase food items and other goods. This is driving orders for online retailers like Amazon, making funds like EBIZ an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong as a positive weighted alpha of 95.23 gives cues of further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Global X Ecommerce ETF (EBIZ): ETF Research Reports
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
 
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest ETFs Videos

    #TradeTalks: Women in ETFs - 2021 ETFGI Global ETFs Insight Summit

    ETFGI Managing Partner, Founder & Owner Deborah Fuhr joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to introduce Women in ETFs - 2021 ETFGI Global ETFs Insight Summit taking place Jan 26 & 27. www.womeninetfs.com

    1 day ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore ETFs

    Explore

    Most Popular