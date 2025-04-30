Bitcoin Magazine



Global X Debuts Three New ETFs on Cboe Canada, Including Bitcoin-Focused Income Funds

Global X Investments Canada Inc. has introduced three new ETFs on Cboe Canada, expanding its footprint in the Canadian ETF market with products that offer exposure to U.S. small-cap equities and Bitcoin. The ETFs—Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RSCL), Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC), and Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL)—are now available for trading under their respective tickers.

“With the launch of Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL), investors now have two ways to gain exposure to the price of Bitcoin, with the benefit of twice monthly distributions – a first in the Canadian marketplace,” said Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Investment Management & Strategy at Global X. “We’ve seen significant demand for investments that can deliver consistently for Canadians, as well as a continued appetite for cryptocurrency-focused ETFs.”

RSCL seeks to track the performance of the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index, giving investors access to small-cap U.S. equities. It also aims to deliver monthly income by writing covered call options on the underlying assets. BCCC and BCCL are designed to provide exposure to the price of Bitcoin, while generating income through call option premiums. Both Bitcoin-linked ETFs will pay distributions twice per month—a first in the Canadian market.

BCCC invests primarily in ETFs that hold Bitcoin and writes covered call options on up to 50% of its portfolio to produce consistent yield. It does not hedge its exposure to foreign currencies. BCCL builds on this structure by incorporating leverage, targeting a 125% leverage ratio to amplify exposure and returns. It, too, employs a dynamic covered call strategy and does not hedge its currency exposure.

This latest rollout brings the total number of Global X ETFs listed on Cboe Canada to sixteen, underscoring the firm’s rapid growth and ongoing innovation in thematic and income-generating strategies. Cboe Canada continues to be a hub for ETF activity, facilitating around 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed securities, according to the announcement.

Victor Werny, Head of North American ETP Listings at Cboe Global Markets, added, “It is our pleasure to welcome Global X back to Cboe Canada for another significant ETF launch. Global X has consistently demonstrated leadership in creating accessible investment vehicles for sophisticated strategies and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration across Cboe’s global footprint as they continue to bring new investment solutions to market.”

Investors can access the new ETFs through standard brokerage platforms across Canada.

This post Global X Debuts Three New ETFs on Cboe Canada, Including Bitcoin-Focused Income Funds first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.