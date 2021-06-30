Global X Brings Thematic Expertise to Models

(New York)

Advisors likely know Global X as a leader in thematic investing—heck they practically invented the space! Well the know-how and expertise you know and love from their ETFs is available as part of a suite of model portfolios at Orion. In partnership with Orion Portfolio Solutions, Global has launched both an Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio and five Core Series Models tailored to specific risk appetites. In Global X’s own words, the Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio “Targets structural and long-term trends that transcend traditional sector investing and provides investors with access to potential growth opportunities”.

FINSUM: Exciting to see Global X bringing its edge to the model world. The Disruptors model seems like a one-stop shop to access cross-sector innovation.

