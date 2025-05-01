Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AIQ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Symbol: AIQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.37, changing hands as high as $37.46 per share. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIQ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $42.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.52.

